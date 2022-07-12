PHF likely to move court after being denotified by PSB

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is likely to move court after receiving denotification notice from the Pakistan Sports B0ard (PSB).

PHF President Brig. (retd) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has challenged the authority of PSB in an interview with SAMAA TV.

“They [PSB] don’t have any authority over us. We come under Pakistan Olympic Association. PSB only help us with funding which is why we go to them. We haven’t even received funding from them for the past four years,” said Khokhar.

“As soon as the Eid holidays are over, we will resolve this issue,” he added.

The PSB denotified PHF’s Khokhar-led set-up over election delay on July 7.

“The tenure of the office-bearers has expired on 14-5-22 and no election notice/schedule has been issued by the PHF despite lapse of more than two which is in violation of National Sports Policy 2005,” the PSB said in a notification.

President Khokhar, Secretary Asif Bajwa and Treasurer Muhammad Ikhlaq no longer hold the PHF office, according to the notification.

Khokhar also lashed out the PTI government, under Imran Khan, while also praising cricketer-turned-politician’s predecessor Nawaz Sharif.

“We had the most difficult time in PTI government. He [Imran Khan] was fortunate to win the World Cup and he is exploiting that till date,” he said.

“I’m thankful to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for supporting and funding us. I’m also sitting on this seat because of him,” he added.

Khokhar also thanked the Sindh government for regularly funding the organisation.

“I also want to thank the Sindh government for funding us with Rs100 million, every year, since 2015. They included that in the budget for us,” he concluded.