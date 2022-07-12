10 killed as vehicle falls into ravine in Swat
Condition of six injured persons said to be critical
At least 10 persons lost their lives and six sustained injuries when their vehicle plunged into a ravine in Swat on Tuesday.
According to police, the incident took place in the afternoon. The vehicle fell in a 150 feet deep ravine. All the deceased persons belonged to the same village.
The bodies and injured persons have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital. Condition of the injured persons is said to be critical.