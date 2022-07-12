Prime minister seeks summary for reduction in petrol prices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday sought a summary from the Ministry of Petroleum and Finance recommending a reduction in petrol prices.

The federal government has decided to pass on the benefits of reduced petroleum prices in the world to the public.

“The public made a sacrifice and now they should reap the full benefits of reduction in petroleum prices,” PM Shehbaz said, directing concerned authorities to make sure the public avails their due right.

“The benefits of reduced pol prices should be transferred to the people with full transparency,” the premier emphasized in the instructions given to the petroleum and finance ministry.

Earlier on Tuesday, former prime minister Imran Khan also urged the PM to lower petrol and diesel prices to Rs150 owing to the dip witnessed in the international market. “If Shehbaz Sharif is actually a Khadim-e-Ala then he should reduce the pol price immediately,” he had said during a jalsa in Layyah.

Last month, the incumbent government cited International Monetary Fund (IMF) pressure as the sole reason to increase petrol prices by Rs100 and diesel by Rs142.

It is pertinent to mention that the price of crude oil per barrel fell and is now $97.