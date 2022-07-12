Submerged inventories: Karachi traders call for compensation to offset rain damages

As the recent monsoon spell incurred damage worth billions of rupees to the traders, the business community of Karachi has threatened to stage protests against the appalling condition of the city’s major wholesale and retail markets which stand waterlogged following the torrential showers.

Jamil Ahmed Paracha, the Chairman of Sindh Tajir Ittehad - which is a top traders’ body of Karachi - said the city’s major markets including Urdu Bazaar, Aram Bagh, Burns Road, Motan Das, Iqbal Cloth Market, Joria Bazaar, Meerut Road, and Jama Cloth look like artificial pools after the rains.

He added that the inventories stored in the shops and warehouses have been spoiled.

Paracha said the shop owners rushed to their shops to shift their stocks to safe spots but to no avail as there was so much water that the roads were impassable.

The business community leader said he will also set up a camp on Wednesday where he would estimate the rain-incurred damages and following this, he would run a campaign for compensation to traders.

According to various traders who spoke with SAMAA Digital, they could not reach their respective shops on the second day of Eidul Azha (Monday) when they heard about the accumulation of rainwater in the markets to an extent that it had flowed into shops.

There was no improvement in the situation on the third day (Wednesday) either despite the claims of the Sindh government that it had drained out rainwater from the affected areas.

As per the details gathered by SAMAA Digital, the old city area of the metropolis - considered the nucleus of retail and wholesale markets in the city, was the hardest hit during the recent monsoon rains.

The markets along M.A Jinnah Road and in Lyari were submerged by rainwater that had managed to travel through the closed shutters.

Sindh Small Traders and Cottage Industries President Mehmood Hamid endorsed this as he said Karachi’s old city area, which is the hub of wholesale markets, was gravely affected by the downpours.

Hinting that the situation might trigger a shortfall of different commodities in the upcoming days, he said the markets in the old city area supply beyond Karachi.

Mehmood said rainwater has damaged wooden furniture in nearly 150 shops in the furniture market in the Nursery area.

Apart from this, he said they also have reports of other small and big markets in different areas including Nazimabad Gol Market, Haidery, Landhi, Orangi Town, Korangi, etc. facing the same issue.

All Karachi Tajir Ittehad - the biggest alliance of trade associations in Karachi - Chairman Atiq Mir also iterated that rainwater entered hundreds of shops in different markets across Karachi incurring a loss of billions of rupees to traders.

He blamed the lack of arrangements by the Sindh government and municipal bodies for the prevailing situation and said the magnitude of damage, due to rains, this year was unprecedented.

Mir called for the Sindh government to compensate the traders or else threatened to stop payment of taxes and taking to roads.