Pakistan

Ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar set to return by July end

He was declared an absconder in a corruption reference back in 2017
Samaa Web Desk Jul 12, 2022
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar is set to return to Pakistan at the end of July.

Sources said Dar, currently an absconder in a corruption reference, will be set to fly back later this month. Dar also confirmed his return to Pakistan has not been delayed and is on the cards as per schedule.

The sources added there were legal complications in the repatriation of the former finance minister.

Deposed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has instructed concerned authorities to ease the complications associated with Dar’s return.

It is pertinent to mention that National Assembly members have not confirmed the return of Dar so far.

Last month in June, Dar had said that he will be returning to Pakistan on the instructions of PML-N supremo. “The doctor has allowed to me travel,” he had said.

Nawaz Sharif

Ishaq Dar

Finance Ministry

