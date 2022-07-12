Manchester United trounce Liverpool in pre-season clash

Manchester United defeated Premier League rivals Liverpool by 4-0 during a pre-season clash on Tuesday night in Bangkok.

In the 12th minute of the match, Jadon Sancho gave United the lead. The Red Devils doubled their advantage, 18 minutes later, with a delicate chip from the edge of the box by Fred.

United quickly scored their third goal, with Anthony Martial netting one in the 33rd minute after forcing an error and lifting the ball over Alisson.

During the second half, Facundo Pellistri scored United’s fourth goal in the 76th minute after a blistering counter-attack.

Erik ten Hag was impressed with his side’s performance in the first match as United’s manager.

“We created a lot, our team played brave. We are happy with the first game. I know we have good players so we have to construct a team,” said Ten Hag.

“Liverpool were not the strongest so we have not overestimated this result. We have a lot of creativity and speed up front.”

A lackluster Liverpool remained on the backfoot for majority of the match, which resulted in the heavy defeat.

“Result is there. We have to accept it, goals we gave away were almost assists,” said Klopp.

In a bid to give playing time to majority of the players, managers Juergen Klopp and Ten Hag made 10 changes around halftime.