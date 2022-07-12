Pakistan bowlers fail to impress during second day of practice match

Sri Lanka Cricket XI trailed Pakistan by 45 runs at stumps on day two of the three-day warm-up being played at Colts Cricket Club Ground.

Pakistan bowlers failed to impress as they were only able to pick up five wickets in 74 overs.

Mohammad Nawaz claimed two wickets, while Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah and Salman Ali Agha bagged a wicket each.

Openers Sadeera Samarawickrama and Nuwanidu Fernando provided the hosts with a great start, scoring 91 and 78 respectively, as they stitched 158 runs for the first wicket.

Pakistan, in the first session, were dismissed for 323. Salman, resuming his innings on 43, scored 79-ball 55. His partner Saud Shakeel retired out on 30.

On the first day, skipper Babar Azam top-scored with 88 runs as Pakistan reached 277/7 at stumps. The prolific right-hander’s innings included eight fours and four sixes.

Pakistan’s all 18 players will feature in the match in order to gain maximum practice.

The first Test will be played in Galle from July 16, while the second Test will be staged at Colombo from July 24.

The series will be played under the ICC Men’s World Test Championship Cycle of 2021 – 2023.

This will be Pakistan’s final away assignment of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle.