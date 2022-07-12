Watch Live

Aisam-ul-Haq on mission to unearth tennis talent in Pakistan

Programme will start in August
Samaa Web Desk Jul 12, 2022
<p>Photo: Pakistan Tennis Federation</p>

Pakistan’s star tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq has decided to unearth talented players in Pakistan through a talent hunt programme.

The talent hunt is a nationwide contest to find the best upcoming tennis players in Pakistan, and to give them 12 months of coaching, training and mentorship to accelerate their development into professional athletes.

According to Aisam, “16 juniors from Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar will be selected and sponsored” during the coming month of August.

“The idea and the goal is to produce more international players from Pakistan, who can make Pakistan proud on the international level,” he added.

Aisam also stated that additional details about the programme will be shared in due course.

It must be noted that Aisam is the only Pakistan player who has come close to winning a grand slam for the country, when he qualified for the final of the US Open Men’s and Mixed Doubles event, respectively, in 2010.

A major problem that tennis players face in Pakistan is lack of sponsors. Most of the players come from humble beginnings which makes it difficult for them to cope with the increasingly expensive game of tennis.

With sponsors nowhere in the picture, players have to spend from their own pocket or rely on limited scholarships from the Pakistan Tennis Federation.

Bearing in mind the difficulties that tennis players face in Pakistan, Aisam’s initiative is a breath of fresh air for the young talent in the country.

