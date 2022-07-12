Close shave with death fails to deter Shehroze who sets sights on new peaks

Pakistan’s record-breaking mountaineer Shehroze Kashif is set to embark on another expedition, after narrowly escaping death during the summit of Nanga Parbat recently.

The 20-year-old will leave for summit of Gasherbrum I and II in the next couple of days, according to Geo News.

Gasherbrum I is the 11th highest mountain in the world. The mountaineers have to deal with avalanches and rock falls in order to make it to the top.

Meanwhile, Gasherbrum II is the world’s 13th highest peak. The remote nature of the peak ensures that only climbers with stamina and determination can be successful here.

Kashif became the youngest climber in the world to scale the Nanga Parbat, 8,126 meters. However, he, along with Fazal Ali, went missing during descend from the ninth highest mountain in the world.

Although, a day later, Aviation wing of Pakistan Army successfully rescued both stranded mountaineers, Kashif and Ali, from Nanga Parbat.

It must be noted that Nanga Parbat was Kashif’s eight eight-thousander. He is vying to become the youngest climber of the world to summit all 14 peaks above 8,000m.

Recently, Kashif also became the youngest mountaineer ever to scale the top five highest mountain peaks in the world. Kashif, also known as the ‘The Broad Boy’, achieved the unique feat after summiting 8463m-high Makalu – the fifth highest mountain in the world last month.

In 2021, Kashif etched his name in Guinness World Records as the world’s youngest climber to summit the world’s two tallest mountains — the 8,849-metre-high Everest and 8,611-metre-high K2 — in the same year.