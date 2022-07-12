Imran claims ‘Mr X’ deployed ‘Mr Y’ to rig Punjab by-polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said ‘Mr X’ has deployed ‘Mr Y’ in Multan for rigging in the upcoming bypolls in Punjab, but he said that the people would thwart all such efforts.

He said that the turncoats do not have a direction and their heads tilt where there is money and power.

The former premier addressed a huge public rally in Darya Khan Tehsil of Bhakkar in connection with the electioneering for Punjab bypolls scheduled this weekend.

“When a person doesn’t have a Qibla, he becomes a turncoat,” he said and grumbled that whoever is elected from Bhakkar turns out to be a turncoat.

He reiterated that the ‘crooks’ have been imposed on the country after a US-backed conspiracy and local abettors.

He said the bypolls are not an election, but their struggle has translated into a ‘jihad’ as he asked the women to go door-to-door to spread this message.

The former prime minister said those speaking against the imported government are being threatened through different tactics to demoralize them as he vowed to never accept the ‘cabal of crooks’ irrespective of how many FIRs are lodged against him or other pressure tactics are used.

Calling out the ‘local abettors’ and those who brought them to power, he said, “I will not accept the thieves even if I have to sacrifice my life.”

Imran said they would keep doing slavery for entire life if thieves are accepted as rulers.

He also asked the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja to tell how many times he visited PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz.

During the rally, he also played different clips of contradicting statements by PML-N leaders.

Later, ex-PM Imran hailed the presence of women in the jalsa at Layyah. He highlighted how women were also present in the struggle for Pakistan’s independence.

“The country and the future are yours,” he told the youth, emphasizing that it’s their responsibility to take the country forward.

The PTI chairman deplored that the country is way behind because the previous governments of the country were servants and slaves to their foreign masters.

He recalled how Pakistan took part in the war against terror, not for the good of the people but on the insistence of America.

“There were 400 drone strikes,” he said. “When the women and children were killed in tribal areas, their families avenged the death of their loved ones by attacking the state and army soldiers.”

Imran maintained that he has never bend before any one. “Whenever I am bestowed a chance by Allah, I won’t let my country bend in front of anyone.”

Concluding his address, the PTI chief said “Ahsan Iqbal used law enforcement agencies to pressurize the family that criticized him at a fast food outlet.”