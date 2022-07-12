PM to reduce petrol, diesel prices within two days: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lower petrol and diesel prices within two days.

Addressing a rally in Jhang’s Athara Hazari on Tuesday night, she said PM Shehbaz told her to pass on his message to the people earlier. “Tell the public of Jhang that I feel their pain and I will take it away.”

Maryam added that the government’s fight was not against former prime minister Imran Khan but animosity against Punjab.

In another brief address to a public rally earlier in Jhang’s PP-127 constituency after heavy rain, she urged the people to vote for PML-N if they want to see prosperity and development in the province.

Maryam said PML-N’s competition is not against Imran Khan but enmity against Punjab, incompetence, and inflation.

Later, addressing another public gathering on Chiniot Morr, the deposed prime minister’s daughter urged the public to not stay in their homes on July 17.

“Make the lion win in Jhang and I promise you that we will shower development projects here,” Maryam said, adding that Imran Khan needs to be thrown out of Punjab.

She lamented how the former PM can’t tolerate the progress of Punjab. “When the lion wins from Jhang on July 17, I will come back again to thank you all.”

The PML-N VP highlighted how Imran only benefitted Farah Gogi and Bushra Bibi. “Imran is a thief and a liar as well.”

Maryam told the public that good news will be heard from everyday onwards now. “The lion should roar from every place in Jhang.” The PML-N VP also hinted that PM Shehbaz Sharif will be announcing the biggest relief project later in the evening.