PM Shehbaz directs civic bodies to stay alert ahead of Thursday’s monsoon spell

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the federal and provincial civic bodies to closely monitor the safety measures ahead of the monsoon spell starting Thursday.

The prime minister instructed the concerned authorities to ensure a proper precautionary system for the people across the country including Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.

PM Shehbaz lauded the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for extending support to provincial governments and institutions in controlling the situation amid heavy rains.

He mentioned unity, cooperation, and selfless service to the people as strengths of his government.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the provincial governments and the institutions for their services in protecting the lives and properties of the people.

He urged the concerned departments to do their best to serve the people with dedication.

In a message to the workers and staffers of civic bodies, he said the spirit of helping mankind was the greatest and noble service.

He commended the departments for municipal and civic measures including the police for showing a great spirit of public service during the Eidul Azha holidays.