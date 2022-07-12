Family tortures 11-year-old domestic help to death for stealing food from fridge

An 11-year-old boy working as a domestic help at a house died after the family he was working for tortured him and along with his brother of stealing food from the fridge.

Bahawalpur resident Kamran, along with 6-year-old brother Rizwan, was working as domestic help at the house of accused Nasrullah’s in Lahore’s DHA for last one year.

According to the police, the children were brought to a private hospital for the treatment on Sunday where Kamran succumbed to his injuries. The hospital administration informed the police after seeing their condition, the police said.

Police got the medical legal examination of Rizwan done while Kamran’s body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

Punjab Police have registered a case against five accused with the state as the complainant.

Sections 302, 311 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) along with section 11 and 12 of the Punjab Restriction on Employment of Children have been included in the FIR.

Three of the accused Nasrullah, Mehmoodul Hassan and Shazia Bibi have been arrested while Abul Hassan and Shaban are still at large.

The family said that they punished the children for stealing food from the refrigerator.

CCPO Bilal Siddiqui has taken notice of the incident and ordered SP Cantt to investigate the case and arrest the remaining suspects.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has also taken notice of the incident and ordered provision of the best available medical care to the injured child.

The chief minister has also sought a report from the Punjab IG.