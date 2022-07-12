KarachiRain: Helping hands overshadow memes on social media this time around

Every year during monsoon season, the hustle and bustle of Karachi come to a standstill. Memes often flood social media, however, this time around, there was not much to laugh about as many across the city were left stranded.

Some, helpless at the hands of nature and the lack of proper infrastructure, took to social media to share clips of themselves swimming in what seemed like pools or rivers formed on roads.

While sometimes, memes are fun - this monsoon spell was no laughing matter. Many lost their lives while others businesses were affected. Daily wage earners, homeless people and those living out their lives in slums were - as always - the most affected.

A vast majority took to social media to share alarming concerns regarding the safety of themselves and their families.

Karachi is often left to fend for itself and that is precisely what the people of the city did this time around. Serving the true purpose of community, the people of Karachi came to each other’s rescue.

Social media was abuzz with people sharing locations of safe spots, offering food, water and shelter to those who were left stranded. Here are some of the kind souls on social media who came to others’ rescue.