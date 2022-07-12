‘Stop playing with Karachi,’ MQM-P leader Waseem Akhtar lashes out at Sindh govt

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar lashes out at the Sindh government for inadequate pre-monsoon arrangements as the recent spell of torrential monsoon rains battered Karachi.

Addressing the media in Karachi on Tuesday, he said the government officials have gone to interior Sindh for celebrating Eidul Azha with families.

This is what happens when people are hired on fake domiciles and locals are denied jobs, he added.

Akhtar asked, “Why didn’t the Sindh government plan prior to Eidul Azha for waste management and monsoon rains?”

“Where are the officials of Sindh Waste Management Board (SWMB)? Why didn’t the nullahs [of Karachi] not cleaned a month earlier?”

He questioned, “Where is Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)?” adding that Karachi is being run through deputy commissioners.

The former mayor complained that the Sindh government did not devolve powers to local bodies and said the situation would be different if it had been done.

He urged the Sindh government to follow the orders of the Supreme Court regarding the local government system in Karachi.

He decried nothing was done for the metropolis despite record tax collection, adding that the people lost lives and their properties were damaged.

Akhtar said that the megacity has been devastated and Sindh government officials just made cosmetic visits to Shahra-e-Faisal and Star Gate after rains.

Akhtar said the people of Karachi are asking why their tax money is not spent on them, adding that the city already did not have an infrastructure and what was left was destroyed in recent rains.

He said the Sindh government receives a huge sum of Rs1,200 billion every year for bettering Karachi and asked, “Where does it go?”

He urged Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take notice of the incompetence of the provincial government.