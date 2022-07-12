Coronavirus updates: Positivity rate reaches 5.46% despite low testings during Eid

The coronavirus positivity rate in the country has reached 5.46% during the last 24 hours despit low number of testing during the Eiduk Azha.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), as many as 4,674 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Out of this, 255 came possitive taking the positivity ratio to 5.46%.

One person has succembed to the virus. This takes the national tally covid-19 casualties to 30,424.

Total number of coronavirus patients in criticial conditions is at 141.

Health experts fear that the number of covid cases might increase after the Eidul Azha vacations.

Covid-19 SOPs Avoiding overcrowded places. Wearing masks is mandatory. Social distancing must be part of the seating plan in offices and this must also be ensured during prayers. Hand sanitizers at all entrances and washrooms should be made available. Get vaccinated and booster shots.