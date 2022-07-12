More international cricket in Pakistan?

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja is reportedly planning to pitch the idea of hosting a tri-nation series in Pakistan during the upcoming meetings of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The PCB chief will leave for England on Friday for the meetings. Apart from that, he is also expected to meet Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s president Sourav Ganguly and former New Zealand Test cricketer and current head coach of England team Brendon McCullum on the side-lines.

MCC’s members will meet on July 15 and 16 to discuss cricket matters and the future.

From July 23-26, ICC Cricket Committee’s annual meeting will take place. PCB chairman will be accompanied by CEO Faisal Hasnain.

The Future Tours Programme (FTP) and a free window for the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be on the meeting agenda.

Moreover, Raja is expected to push his four-nation series idea alongside a proposal for tri-nation series in Pakistan on a regular basis.

He is also expected to chair meetings with other boards representatives to discuss several matters including Pakistan Junior League (PJL).