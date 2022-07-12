Karachi may face urban flooding in upcoming monsoon spell from July 13

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has predicted a new monsoon spell in Karachi and other parts of the country from July 13 with a warning of urban flooding.

A press release issued by PMD on Tuesday morning said, “Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating in upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on 14th July (Thursday).”

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz has said that clouds continue to be formed over Karachi’s South district and the Arabian sea.

More widespread intermittent heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Jamshoro, Nosheroferoze, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat, and Pasni from 14th to 17th July.

Apart from this, parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will witness another monsoon spell from July 13 to 15.

The areas mentioned by the Met Office include Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan, and Khanpur.

PMD also warned about urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Awaran, Panjgur, and Turbat, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Gujranwala.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, and Skardu during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Karachi directly from Saudi Arabia to inspect the damage by torrential rains, said the military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was flown over the city of lights to oversee the impact of urban flooding due to the recent heavy spell of rains.

“Gen Bajwa was briefed about latest situation of flooding and army’s complete support rendered to the civil administration in Karachi,” the statement added. “COAS appreciated the timely response of formations in aid of civil administration for rescue and relief efforts.”

The military commander directed Karachi Corps to ensure that all out efforts and every single resource are utilized to bring comfort to the people.

“Earlier on his arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed,” concluded ISPR.