Monsoon updates: Balochistan govt imposes section 144 as death toll reaches reaches 64

As many as 64 have died from floods and rain-related incidents in Balochistan in last one month, Provincial Disaster Management Authority - Balochistan said.

According to a report by the PDMA, those killed in rain-related incidents include 18 men, 24 women and 22 children.

49 people have also been injured during this period while as many as 690 houses have also been destroyed.

Section 144 imposed

Pakistan Metrological Department has predicted more rains and thunderstorms in the province from July 14.

Given the warning issued by the PMD, Balochistan Home Department has imposed section 144 in the province.

Under the section, people will not be allowed to go for picnic at rivers, dams and other water bodies. Swimming in rivers and water streams will also be banned.