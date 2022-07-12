Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh buy property worth over Rs3 b

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. The two recently returned from holiday together and reports state that they have recently bought a property worth over Rs3 billion in Mumbai’s posh locality, Bandra.

According to NDTV, Ranveer Singh has bought a sea-facing quadruplex in Bandra for Rs3 billion. The apartment is spread across floors 16, 17, 18 and 19 of a building at Bandstand named Sagar Resham. The floors will be designed according to the actor’s preference.

The luxury flat will serve as the primary home for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Sources reveal that they had been searching for a place in Bandra for the last three years.

The couple’s apartment is 11,266 sq ft in space with an exclusive 1,300 sq ft terrace and 19 parking lots.

This building is also in close proximity to Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat and Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments, making the Khans the couple’s neighbours.