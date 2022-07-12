Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

Nimra Khan receives Eid wishes from Sanjay Dutt

Actress shared a video snippet of her call with the Bollywood star
Samaa Web Desk Jul 12, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Pakistani starlet Nimra Khan, who is currently vacationing in Nepal, shared that she received Eid wishes from the one and only, Sanjay Dutt.

Taking to Instagram, Nimra Khan shared a video snippet of her Facetime call wherein Sanjay Dutt was seen on screen.

While the contents of the call were not shared in the video, Nimra Khan captioned it: “Eidi from Sanju baba all the way from India.”

Sanjay Dutt, too, is often seen celebrating Eid with his loved ones. While this time around, he didn’t share any new photos with his family, he wished his followers on social media.

Sanjay Dutt

nimra khan

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div