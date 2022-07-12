Nimra Khan receives Eid wishes from Sanjay Dutt

Pakistani starlet Nimra Khan, who is currently vacationing in Nepal, shared that she received Eid wishes from the one and only, Sanjay Dutt.

Taking to Instagram, Nimra Khan shared a video snippet of her Facetime call wherein Sanjay Dutt was seen on screen.

While the contents of the call were not shared in the video, Nimra Khan captioned it: “Eidi from Sanju baba all the way from India.”

Sanjay Dutt, too, is often seen celebrating Eid with his loved ones. While this time around, he didn’t share any new photos with his family, he wished his followers on social media.