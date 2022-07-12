Karachi Monsoon updates, Balochistan floods, ‘biggest relief package’ from PM

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Tuesday, July 12, 2022:

Heavy rains and thundershowers as part of the second spell of monsoon rains wrecked havoc in Karachi throughout Sunday night and Monday.

The heavy rains have caused small dams and levees located on the edge of the city to overflow and flood surrounding areas. Inside the city, streets resemble rivers and underpasses have become ponds due to overflowing of nullahs and accumulated rain water.

Peoples’ mobility l=remain limited as only larger vvehicles like trucks and SUVs are able to move about in the city while smaller vehicles, including cars, motorbikes and rickshaws are having difficulties in navigating inundated roads.

PMD predicts more rains in Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms accompanied with heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours in Sindh.

In a press release on July 11, the met department said thundershowers were expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana.

Over 60 dead in Balichistan floods

Monsoon rains and the resultant flooding and hill torrents in Balochistan have claimed the lives of over 60 people in the province while some 670 houses have been destroyed.

Due to the flooding, the National Highway Authority (NHA) shut down the main highway in the province.

Heavy monsoon rains and hill torrents flooded several villages.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least 65 people have been killed in different parts of the province in rain-related incidents on Sunday and Monday. These include 14 men, 25 women and 26 children.

At least 48 others were also injured, including 30 men, 11 women and seven children.

‘Biggest relief package’ from PM

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has disclosed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be announcing the biggest relief package for the nation.

Addressing a jalsa in Chichawatni district’s PP-202 constituency on Monday ahead of the upcoming by-polls on July 17, the deposed prime minister’s daughter said the government had already taken all the tough decisions. “The nation will experience good days soon.”

She maintained that PM Shehbaz has been doing everything in his power to tackle inflation unlike ousted premier Imran Khan. “The coalition government will take the country out of the mess that the PTI government had created,” Maryam said, urging the people to keep trusting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his brother.