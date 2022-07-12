Shoaib Mansoor announces new film, Aasmaan Bolay Ga

Shoaib Mansoor is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Pakistan who has given the likes of Khuda Ke Liye, Bol and several others. Now, he’s all set to come out with his next release, Aasmaan Bolay Ga.

Taking to Instagram, the announcement was made on the director’s social media handle, which read: “Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Verna, Aasmaan Bolay Ga. There you go! The wait is finally over! Ladies & gentlemen, please fasten your seatbelts and brace yourselves for the skies! Shoaib Mansoor’s new adventure and venture, Aasmaan Bolay Ga is on the horizon to take you on an unforgettable journey! Sit tight!”

The film stars Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani who will be sharing the same screen for the first time in the Shoaib Mansoor directorial.

A few days before the announcement, the director’s Instagram handle had also shared: “It was the 7th of July 2007; the film journey started…fast-forward to 15 years, it’s the same date and an anonymous teaser is here from the master-mind himself Shoaib Mansoor! Is there a sequence to the names of the films? Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Verna… agay kia ho ga? Any wild guesses?”

Shoaib Mansoor’s Khuda Ke Liye and Bol were a huge success. However, Verna didn’t fare as well at the box office. But with the resurgence of cinema in the country, Aasmaan Bolay Ga is sure to become a much-anticipated film.