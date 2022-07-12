Nasir Khan Jan welcomes baby boy

Social media sensation Nasir Khan Jan is,undoubtedly, one of the biggest entertainers on the digital medium and this time around, he’s surprised his fans with the good news of becoming a father.

Taking to Twitter, Nasir Khan Jan wrote: “Allah Blessed me with baby boy. Alhamdulilah.”

Later, he also shared a video holding his son in his arms, while his father-in-law gave the call for Azaan in the baby’s ears. Nasir Khan Jan captioned the video: “I’m so happy guys. Ap sub chachu or phuphiyan ban gai (All of you are uncles and aunts now).”

Fans of the social media star have been sending their love and prayers to the new parents and their newborn.

Nasir Khan Jan had gotten engaged in 2020. In August 2021, he announced that he was married. While he never revealed the name of his wife or her face, he has often mentioned that she hails from Afghanistan.