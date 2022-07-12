Maryam hints at ‘biggest relief package’ from PM

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has disclosed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be announcing the biggest relief package for the nation.

Addressing a jalsa in Chichawatni district’s PP-202 constituency on Monday ahead of the upcoming by-polls on July 17, the deposed prime minister’s daughter said the government had already taken all the tough decisions. “The nation will experience good days soon.”

She maintained that PM Shehbaz has been doing everything in his power to tackle inflation unlike ousted premier Imran Khan. “The coalition government will take the country out of the mess that the PTI government had created,” Maryam said, urging the people to keep trusting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his brother.

The PML-N VP promised to resolve the prevailing issues of load shedding and inflation as she blamed Imran for bringing the country to the brink of bankruptcy. She also defended the tough measures undertaken by the government, saying that “the masses were burdened because of the wrongdoings of Imran.”

Maryam highlighted that PML-N did not hide but instead stood with the nation during tough times. Talking about the upcoming by-elections in Punjab, she said the PTI chairman knows he has lost the people’s support. “Imran is gearing up to face rejection on July 17.”