Pakistan squad member comes out of isolation after testing negative for Covid-19

Pakistan team’s masseur Malang Ali has come out of isolation after testing negative for Covid-19.

He has joined the Pakistan team ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Malang had tested positive for Covid-19 during the on-arrival Rapid Antigen test, a team official said on July 7. The masseur had to undergo five-day isolation as a result.

Pakistan are currently playing a three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Colts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo.

The first Test will be played in Galle from July 16, while the second Test will be staged at Colombo from July 24.

The series will be played under the ICC Men’s World Test Championship Cycle of 2021 – 2023.

Initially, Pakistan were also set to play a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. However, the series was scrapped in May on request of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). The decision was taken because SLC is keen on holding the next edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) one week before the scheduled time.

This will be Pakistan’s final away assignment of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle.