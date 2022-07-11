WATCH: Army chief in Makkah for Hajj

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has performed the holy pilgrimage commonly known as Hajj.

Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Ashrafi shared a video on Twitter showing the military commander in Makkah.

In the video, the chief of the army staff can be seen donning a white shalwar kameez as Pakistani pilgrims stop to greet him.

The pilgrims can be seen surrounding Gen Bajwa in a bid to click selfies with him. They are also heard thanking him.

The army chief also asks the pilgrims to remember Pakistan in their prayers.

“The love and affection of Pakistani Muslims and from the world for General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Commander-in-Chief of the nation,” stated the caption of the video posted by Ashrafi.