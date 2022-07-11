Will Karachi see more rain tomorrow?

Even after a day when the metropolis was lashed by torrential rains that flooded most areas, the city got more bad news on Monday evening when the meteorological department predicted that the current rain spell may continue a while longer apart from affecting other parts of the province.

In an alert issued by the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday evening, it said that per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDMA), there is a persistent low-pressure system hovering over the North Arabian Sea.

This low-pressure system will cause intermittent rain with thunderstorms of moderate to heavy and at times very heavy intensity.

This system, the PMD, said, is likely to continue in Karachi and likely strike Thatta, and Badin to the east of the metropolis. The system will move to Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar and Tharparker districts to the northeast of the city.

The PMD said that the system is likely to continue until the evening of July 12.

Furthermore, it said that scattered rain and thunderstorms are also expected in the northern part of the province including Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Noushero Feroz and Shikarpur districts during the period.

The PDMA warned that this spell of continuous rains may create water logging and urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Badin districts.

The advisory further warned that windstorms may damage loose and vulnerable structures including signboards, trees etc.

Moreover, the condition of the seam may become very rough. Fishermen were advised to take extra care when going out to sea during this period.

However, water stress in the city is likely to ease, it said.

The administration was told to ensure preparation for rain mitigation measures including the availability of pumping machines and other machinery and emergency equipment, such as shelter and food.

The public has been advised to wear protective clothing and seek indoor shelter.

They were also advised to stay away from windows and doors during heavy rain and strong winds.

Motorists and pedestrians were advised to avoid roadways, underpasses, drainage ditches, low-lying areas and areas where water collects there can be unexpected flooding or overflow.

Motorists were advised to avoid driving in heavy rain due to poor visibility.

Travelers and tourists were advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

Rain in the past 24 hours