Section of ‘dangerous’ Lyari building collapses

A portion of a building in Lyari, which had been declared as dangerous, collapsed on Monday after heavy rains lashed the city.

Locals said that the building, located in the Nawabad locality of Lyari had been declared as dangerous by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

The five-storey building had been inspected and deemed as dangerous by a technical team of the SBCA.

After a section of the building fell, the SBCA’s technical team arrived at the scene for an inspection.

They urged residents of the building to evacuate, but residents refused to leave.

Earlier on Monday, the SBCA had appealed to people residing in some 421 buildings declared as dangerous, to evacuate before any untoward incident takes place and there is loss of life and property.

According to a bulletin issued by the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least two houses in Karachi had been partially destroyed in rains on Sunday. One house each had been damaged in Karachi’s central and east districts.