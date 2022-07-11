‘Negative influence’: Imad Wasim baffled by Pakistan snub

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim is baffled by his exclusion from the national side since last year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Wasim, who has played 55 ODIs and 58 T20Is for Pakistan since making his debut in 2015, believes that he isn’t a negative influence on the team.

“One reason given to me by the selectors was regarding the positive influence on the team. I don’t think I have a negative influence. I play leagues all around the world and whenever I play for one team, they approach me again and that shows that I don’t have a negative influence. This nullifies their first reason for not selecting me,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

He also brushed aside the notion that his fitness was not up to the mark.

“The fitness issues were also brought up. But truth to be told, I have a lot of dignity and pride since that is how I have always represented Pakistan. I used to get frustrated a lot by the reasons for non-selection but now I feel extremely weird because their responses are the same,” he said.

Despite being on the sidelines, Wasim is hopeful that he will make a comeback in the national side in the future.

“I have not played a single match since the World Cup. I don’t know the reason behind this, to be honest. No justification has been provided to me and reasons given to me, I am unsatisfied with them. But whatever happens, happens because it is Allah Almighty’s will,” he said.

“After the contracts and the teams are announced, I have to contact on my own to find out the reasons. Sometimes they respond, sometimes they don’t.

“Disappointment is something that is faced by everyone. Many people give out interviews and they end up quitting. But I am not someone who quits and I have been fighting for my place and proving people wrong since the U-19 days. I am sure I’ll make a comeback since I’m not old. I have 4-5 more years in me,” he concluded.