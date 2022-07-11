Waqar Younis backs Pakistan to win T20 World Cup

Legendary pacer Waqar Younis believes that Pakistan stand a good chance of winning this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Younis believes that the Men in Green can go all the way due to the presence of top T20I batters like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

“We stand a really good chance of doing well at this World Cup,” Waqar told ICC Digital in Melbourne recently.

“The pitches in Australia are generally very good batting pitches and Pakistan do have good batters who can really play well in these conditions.

“Babar is definitely going to be the key batter at the top of the order.

“I think he (Babar) will have the impact that he has always had and then of course Rizwan is playing very well and the bowling attack they have got it one of the best in the world.”

The former Pakistan captain also heaped praise on the team’s bowling attack.

“We have tried about six or seven fast bowlers in the last year or so and they are all going really well,” Waqar noted.

“I feel that Haris Rauf and Shaheen (Afridi) will be pivotal, but let’s not forget Hasan Ali either as he has been bowling very decent.

“Pakistan’s fast bowling attack is very good and they can mix it up with Shadab and Nawaz as they are good spinners also.”

The T20 World Cup will take place between October 16 and November 13.

It must be noted that Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals, where they lost to Australia, during last year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).