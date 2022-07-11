Hand Karachi over to center, demands business community

After torrential monsoon rains flooded the city yet again, the business community of the metropolis demanded that its administration should be handed over to the federal government.

In a statement issued by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Muhammad Idrees Memon on Monday after just one district received 126 millimetres of rain in just three hours completely inundating it, he lamented how the city had deteriorated.

“Karachi is Pakistan’s business hub,” he said, adding, that the city raises 70% of tax revenues and 54% of foreign exchange for the country.

But it has been neglected and is now in a sorry state of disrepair, he lamented.

“Irrespective of whoever is in government, they treat the city as a stepson,” he said.

The tussle for control over this city has left this city in ruins he said, adding that no one takes ownership of the city.

“The sense of deprivation and lack of importance should end,” he said.

The KCCI chief further said that the federal government had reserved Rs1.1 trillion for a development package for the city, but no one knows what became of it.

“We don’t know what happened to it or who is spending that money,” he said.

Memon demanded that the city should be declared a “disaster-hit” following the latest devastation caused by a torrential rain spell.

Moreover, he demanded that the administration of the city should be handed over to the federation while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should visit the city.

“It (Karachi) should be handed over to the federal government and its infrastructure should be developed from scratch,” he said.