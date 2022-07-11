‘PPP drowned Karachi in debris of stinking water, boiling drains’

Pak Sarzameeen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Monday blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for drowning Karachi in the debris of stinking water and boiling drains.

Commenting on the havoc wreaked by the rainfall, the former mayor of Karachi said corruption and welfare cannot be done together.

“Those who indulge in corruption cannot work for the welfare of the people,” he said. “PPP and MQM-P are partners in destroying the city.”

Taking a jibe at the city administration, Kamal said drains cannot be cleaned by a photo session posted on social media.

“The drains must be cleaned everyday of the year without any photo sessions and then only the rain challenge can be faced,” the PSP chief said, adding that drains should be cleared before rain too and not just after.

Kamal deplored that there is no hope in the people who still think political parties like PPP and MQM-P can do anything for the country’s economic hub because they will never mend their ways.

“Karachi’s cure lies in getting rid of PPP and MQM-P,” the PSP chairman added. “Only the public has the power to achieve this goal.”

He highlighted how he has experience in running this city, saying that PSP can fix the city of lights.