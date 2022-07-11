SBCA to evacuate 421 ‘dangerous’ building following Karachi rains

Following heavy rains in the city, the Sindh Building Control Authority on Monday has directed to evacuate some 421 buildings which have been deemed dangerous.

Banners stating their condition and directions to evacuate had been put up in front of these buildings in the days leading up to the first monsoon spell.

On Monday, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director-general issued an appeal to residents of all such buildings, which the authority had declared dangerous, to immediately evacuate them lest they fall.

“In the wake of recent rains, staying in dangerous buildings heightens the risk to life and property,” the SBCA official said.

The SBCA, he said, has sought help from the district administration, deputy and assistant commissioners, police and other officials to aid in the evacuation process.

Some parts of the city had received as much as 126 millimetres of rain in just three hours on Sunday evening. The heavy rains had raised fears that dangerous buildings may crumble under the weight of the water or that standing water may further degrade their weak foundations.

Most of the buildings declared as dangerous are located in the old city area and many are over 70 years old. Some date back to the era when Pakistan was not yet created.

Demolitioners put on alert

To prevent further loss, the official said that they have put the demolition squad on alert to carry out emergency demolitions at a moment’s notice.

For this purpose, the official said that the demolition squad is in contact with the district administration for coordination and other purposes.

Moreover, he said that residents can also inform the demolition squad about any issues or developments.