Unusual rains in Karachi trip up Sindh govt’s monsoon plans

Karachi received around 400 millimetres (mm) of rain in just four days, with some areas of the city receiving a whopping 126 millimetres of rain in just three hours which tripped up the drainage system in the city and resulted in widespread flooding.

This was suggested by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday after visiting emergency drainage works in different parts of the city.

Karachi and coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan were battered by a storm on the first day of Eidul Azha. The spell lasted through the night and for much of Monday morning causing the city to flood. At least two people also died due to rain-related causes.

Addressing the media, Shah said that there have been a record amount of rains in Karachi in recent times.

On the latest spell of rain, he said that it had been raining heavily, non-stop since 8 pm on Sunday.

The current spell of rains, he said, was like the one in 2020, with the city receiving 400 millimetres of rain in just four days.

“Some areas received 126mm of rain in just three hours,” he said, adding, “this is quite extraordinary.”

He added that as long as it is raining, they cannot undertake any relief work, which is why many actions were delayed.

Explaining why the city flooded the way it did, Shah said that the naturally native system of drains in Karachi were closed off over time.

“It is not easy to restore them,” he said, adding that building a drainage system that can handle the volume of water that the city received in the past four days would have an astronomical cost.

Despite that, he said that the provincial government was trying its best to fix the water drainage system in the city.

Asked about the situation in the city, he said that he had been on a tour of the metropolis for two hours.

He added that the older city areas such as Lyari and Sadar were in quite a bad shape.

“We have undertaken interventions in the old city area to improve the situation,” he said, adding that their heavy machinery is working to drain water from areas which are flooded.

“I do not think the way we are working today,” work has been undertaken in the past, Shah said while defending his administration.

“If it does not rain for another 10-12 hours then the situation will improve considerably,” he hoped.

The chief minister promised that the government will fully support and help the rain-affected residents of the city.

Shah also expressed grief over the two deaths in the city due to the rains, adding that during the ongoing spell of monsoon rains, there have been 29 deaths in Karachi.

Shah visits Clifton storm drain

The Sindh government posted a tweet showing Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visiting the Clifton storm water drain and the emergency work being carried out there to clear it to improve the flow of water.

Murtaza Wahab visits the Ferere storm drain

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Monday afternoon visited different parts of the city along with provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and others.

He observed work at the Frere storm water drain.

“We are at Ferere Nala to improve the flow of draining water,” he said in a tweet.

He added that all the stormwater drains in the city were draining water, but the process is slow.

He added that all their water pumps are also working at full capacity.

“We are working to resolve the situation,” he said.