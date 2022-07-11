Rains in Pakistan: All resources will be used to help public, says PM Shehbaz

As rains battered most parts of Pakistan on Monday claiming nearly 150 lives, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promised that all available resources will be utilized to provide relief to the public.

In a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, Shehbaz said that he is sad and aggrieved over the loss of lives and property due to the heavy rains across the country.

We will utilize all available resources, including equipment, to help the public, he said.

Heavy rains battered most parts of Pakistan on Sunday and Monday, particularly the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan. Combined, over 100 people were killed in these two provinces due to the rains on Sunday.

PM Shehbaz said that his administration was working to protect the people from potential damage and directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to guide the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and support the provincial governments.

The premier also assured the provinces of full support from the center in this time of crisis.

Moreover, he directed that areas which could be affected either by heavy rains or floods should be evacuated and those already evacuated or displaced should be immediately provided with shelter and food apart from other relief items.

Furthermore, he directed to provide medical aid to the flood and rain affectees with a special focus on preventing the spread of communicable and other infectious diseases. He also directed the relevant authorities to fumigate areas against the spread of vector-based diseases such as dengue.

PM Shehbaz also issued instructions to ensure that equipment and staff necessary to drain standing water should be dispatched to most-affected areas immediately.

Talks with Sindh Chief Minister

In a tweet on Monday, PM Shehbaz said that he had spoken with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah following heavy rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

In the tweet, Shehbaz said that he was “deeply saddened by the tragic losses due to torrential rains in Karachi.”

“I am confident that the Sindh government will rise to the occasion and bring life back to normal under the able leadership of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah,” he said.

He also assured Shah of every possible support from the federal government.

Appreciates emergency staff

Separately, PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the work of emergency officials and other staff who have been working on Eidul Azha.

In a series of messages posted on Twitter on Monday, Shehbaz appreciate the efforts of law enforces, doctors, paramedical staff, soldiers at the borders, staff of civil administration, and sewerage and sanitation staff conducting cleaning operations during Eidul Azha.

He noted that all of these officials were working for the public instead of enjoying Eid with their families.