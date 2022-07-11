Babar Azam stars as Pakistan kick off Sri Lanka tour with warm-up game

Pakistan have kicked off their tour of Sri Lanka here at the Colts Cricket Club Ground on Monday.

The Babar Azam-led unit will play a three day warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the venue before their first Test match against the hosts on July 16.

On the first day, skipper Babar Azam top-scored with 88 runs as Pakistan reached 277/7 at stumps. The prolific right-hander’s innings included eight fours and four sixes.

Azhar Ali scored 43 runs, while Salman Ali Agha and Saud Shakeel were unbeaten on 43 and 30 runs respectively.

For Sri Lanka Cricket XI, Lakshitha Manasinghe claimed three wickets while Lasith Embuldeniya bagged two.

Their practice session on Friday was cancelled at P Sara Oval after Sri Lankan police imposed a curfew in some areas of Colombo ahead of violent protests against the government.

The situation in Colombo, however, is now stable and the players will continue their tour as scheduled.

On Thursday, Pakistan Test squad’s support personnel Malang Ali tested positive for Covid-19.

The squad arrived in Colombo on Wednesday evening at 6:00pm Pakistan time.

Malang tested positive for Covid-19 in the on-arrival Rapid Antigen test, the team official said. The masseur will now undergo five-day isolation and will be allowed to come out of isolation upon returning a negative RAT test on the fifth day.

The first Test will be played at Galle from July 16, while the second Test will be staged at Colombo from July 24.