Over 60 dead in Balochistan due to floods

Monsoon rains and the resultant flooding and hill torrents in Balochistan have claimed the lives of over 60 people in the province while some 670 houses have been destroyed.

Due to the flooding, the National Highway Authority (NHA) shut down the main highway in the province.

Heavy monsoon rains and hill torrents flooded several villages.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least 63 people have been killed in different parts of the province in rain-related incidents. These include 14 men, 25 women and 24 children.

At least 48 others were also injured, including 30 men, 11 women and seven children.

Areas most impacted by the rains include Lasbela, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Dhuki, Chaman and the provincial capital Quetta.

In District Lasbela, flood waters entered several villages, including Chakar Khan, Sar Mastani, Mir Abdul Qayyum and Hassan villages.

In Loralai, five people, including three men and two women were killed when flood waters spilt over from the dam.

In District Zhob, four people were swept away by flood waters. However, they were rescued.

In Pishin, a dam was damaged due to the floods. In the district’s Barshor area, the body of a man, identified as Saifullah, washed ashore.

In Chaman, a dam was damaged by the intense flow of flood waters.

A woman was killed in Dhuki due to the floods.

At Winder, the NHA closed the highway after large sections of it were flooded and became impassable.

In Quetta, several houses were damaged due to rains and hill torrents.

A woman drowned at a dam near the levee in Harnai’s Akhtar Soroti area. Locals said that the woman lost her footing and fell into the raging waters.

They later managed to pull the woman’s body from the reservoir.

In Kharan, the Budho stream spilt over. PDMA has advised locals to remain alert for possible flooding and to move to safe locations.

The NDMA in its daily bulletin said that around a kilometer of the highway had been damaged while five bridges have also been swept away by floods.

Further, as many as 472 houses suffered partial damage and 198 were completely destroyed.

At least 436 livestock heads also perished in the rains.

Relief efforts

The Balochistan PDMA said that so far it has issued 100 tents to rain-affected people in Chaman, Muslim Bhag, Kachii and Qilla Abdullah each.

In Quetta, the PDMA said that water drainage activities were underway in several neighborhoods which have been flooded.

Moreover, they said that rescue teams had found a body from Loralai Dam and another body in Dhuki.

The PDMA has also cancelled leaves and vacations of its staff in the province with directions to assist rescue and relief efforts.

New spell

As the coastal areas of Balochistan and Sindh were battered by a storm, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted a new spell of monsoon showers from Wednesday, July 13.