Karachi flooded and paralysed again after heavy monsoon showers

Heavy rains and thundershowers as part of the second spell of monsoon rains battered Karachi throughout Sunday night and on Monday morning. The heavy rains have caused small dams and levees located on the edge of the city to overflow and flood surrounding areas. Inside the city, rivers and streets resemble rivers and underpasses have become ponds.

Only large trucks are able to move about in the city in limited numbers while smaller vehicles, including motorbikes and rickshaws are having difficulties in navigating inundated roads.

The heavy rains also resulted in power outages in most parts of the city with a reported 400 feeders of K-Electric either tripping or shut off for safety. The net result was that residents of the city were left without power amidst heavy rains.

There were also complaints of weak or poor internet signals causing disruptions to internet connectivity.

Incorrect forecast?

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had on Sunday morning forecasted that the monsoon low-pressure system producing widespread heavy rains in Sindh had moved westward towards Balochistan and only light rain was expected in Karachi and other adjoining districts such as Badin, Thatta and Tharparkar in the next three days.

Moreover, the forecast stated that isolated rains and thunderstorms are expected in Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad and Qambar Shahdadkot.

By early evening, it seemed that the predictions were accurate with little more than drizzles or trace rains being reported in most parts of the city. A record of rainfall in the city showed that by 5 pm, Nazimabad and Orangi Town had received rains, 27.4 millimetres (mm) and 22mm respectively (the latter in two spells of 16.4mm and 5.6mm respectively).

A few hours later, it started raining across the city, with Surjani Town receiving 12.4mm by 8 pm.

A further hour or so later, heavy rains were lashing central, eastern and southern parts of the city.

Before midnight, DHA had received around 52mm of rain Quaidabad received around 41mm of rain.

Underpasses filled with water

With choked drains, the Liaquatabad underpass turned into a large swimming pool as rainwater filled it to the brim.

It was a similar story in Clifton, where the underpass at Submarine Chowk was also closed for traffic after it filled with water.

The Liaquatabad Underpass in Nazimabad has been flooded with rainwater, making it difficult for traffic to pass through. PHOTO: SYED KHURSHEED ALAM/SAMAA TV

Flooded city areas

The heavy rains inundated several parts of the city including the upscale Defence, Clifton, Sadar, PECHS, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar and suburban Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

The Met Department said that DHA had cumulatively received around 72mm of rain. Similarly, Quaidabad had cumulatively received 76mm of rain.

Kemari was lashed by stormy rains with weather expert Javed Memon stating that it cumulatively received around 148mm of rain.

The heavy flow of water in the Korangi river washed away the Korangi Causeway.

Many parts of the city also lost power due to the rains.

Dams overflow

Rains during the day had caused the Thado Dam, Lath Dam and other dams located in Gadap Town to overflow.

As a result, Khamiso Goth, Somar Goth and other adjoining villages near Memon Goth were flooded. Gadap Town and Gabol Town were also flooded.

Locals said that parts of the Super Highway were also flooded with rain waters, with several cars washed away while others drowned in the waters. Locals added that water was also heading towards Saadi Town fast.

Local police said that they had started an evacuation of the area.

Heavy rains also resulted in an increased flow of water in the Malir River, forcing the authorities to evacuate settlements along the river.

However, evacuations were affected after the high flow of water forced authorities to close the Malir Link Road.