Elahi vows humiliating defeat to opponents in upcoming by-elections

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that “the public will teach the government a lesson in the upcoming by-polls.”

Speaking to the media in Lahore, he vowed to inflict a humiliating defeat to the imported government candidates.

Commenting on the differences in the PML-Q, Elahi termed Chaudhry Shujaat’s affection as the key to hold the entire family together.

“People engaging in conspiracies will fail,” he said. “We are together, and we will stay together.”