Sanaullah promises no repeat of Sialkot in Punjab by-polls

With just days remaining until by-polls on 20 seats in Punjab, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday assured that there will be no repeat of the incidents which happened during the Sialkot by-polls.

He said this while addressing a news conference at his home in Faisalabad on Sunday morning after Eidul Azha prayers.

Asked about security arrangements for the upcoming by-polls on 20 provincial assembly seats in Punjab, Sanaullah said that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Interior Ministry have close links to maintain security.

“We will ensure the implementation of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) every instruction wherever elections are held,” Sanaullah said.

He recalled incidents from the Daska, Sialkot when election officials went missing.

“With full conviction, I can say that if the CEC calls the inspector general of police and the IG is missing, or he calls the provincial chief secretary and the official is missing,” Sanaullah said, adding that all key officials including the interior minister, the chief secretary, the home secretary, the provincial ministers for home, law and chief and even the prime minister will all just be a call away for the CEC.

“Whatever action that the ECP wants to take, I will personally ensure it, our provincial administration - politically and administratively - and if at any point it needs to be raised with the chief minister or the prime minister level, the CEC is welcome to do but it will also be my responsibility,” he said.

The interior minister promised that the by-polls will be free, fair and transparent and the government would extend all possible support to the ECP.

Reasons why PML-N will win

Sanaullah appeared confident that his party will sweep the upcoming by-polls in the province.

“If we are winning in Bahawalpur, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Lodhran, Dera Ghazi Khan, there are reasons for it. You know that the party has a strong vote bank there,” Sanaullah explained.

Explaining the dynamic, he said that while candidates needed the party ticket to win in these areas, it was also true that the party needed electables to win and one can easily see which party has more electables.

“This is a simple result,” he said, adding that everyone knows that PML-N will win three of the four seats up for grabs in Lahore while the fourth will be hotly contested.

In Khushab, he said that the main contest was not between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the PML-N, rather it was between the PML-N candidate and an independent candidate who was previously associated with the PML-N.

Sanaullah also dismissed pre-poll rigging claims from the opposition PTI as party rhetoric.

On the matter of extension to General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Sanaullah said that this is a sensitive matter and it pertains to the prestige of an institution and refused to discuss the matter further.

IMF bind

The interior minister lamented that while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had managed to arm-twist the government into implementing its dictated policies, the international lender has yet to resume the promised extended fund facility.

“I would dare to say that the IMF needs to think this through,” he said.

He also defended the government’s economic team comprising Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismael, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Petroleum Minister Musaddaq Malik and several bureaucrats of good repute who were working to drag Pakistan out of the crisis.

“We have created lots of problems for our party by making very difficult decisions,” Sanaullah explained, adding that they “prefered [to save the] state over politics.”

He further said that when they took over, they were advised that if they leave and let the caretakers handle everything, the country would have defaulted.

Pointing a finger at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Sanaullah said that the past government failed to fulfil tough conditions agreed with the IMF, including the condition of zero subsidies.

This breach of trust created a lot of difficulties for the incumbent government.

He said that the PTI government badly damaged the country’s economy and did nothing except politically victimise opponents.

Imran Riaz Khan bail

Asked about journalist Imran Riaz Khan’s arrest and subsequent bail, Sanaullah clarified that the government was not a plaintiff in the cases.

Rather, he said that these cases had been filed by common people.

He added that the anchorperson has now been granted bail by a court.

“When he was against us, he was at the extreme, now he is against someone else he has gone to another extreme,” Sanaullah said cryptically.

“If one is a journalist they should not become a party worker,” he opined.

Law and order

The minister said that the government has improved the law and order situation in the country and that the government has “fixed” those elements who wanted to create anarchy in Islamabad.

Noting that the government was taking measures to improve law and order in the country, he said that terrorism had been controlled to a large extent.

On the issue of Tayyba Gul and her husband staying at Prime Minister House for one and half months, Sanaullah said that he had all the evidence of this.

He added that the PTI government used Tayyba Gul to build cases in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

If a suo moto notice would have been taken then, NAB as an institution would not have been destroyed today, he said.