Family apologizes for heckling Ahsan Iqbal

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the family that had heckled him at a fast food restaurant on Friday night has apologized to him, expressing remorse and embarrassment over the unfortunate incident.

In a tweet on Sunday, Iqbal shared a picture of him sitting with the family who visited him at his Narowal residence to seek an apology for their miscalculated actions.

“The family involved in the incident came to Narowal and apologized for their actions in the meeting, expressed remorse and embarrassment,” he said.

Earlier, the planning minister had announced to not initiate any legal action against the family. “We are all Pakistanis. We must not turn the right to disagree with each other into hatred, and must maintain mutual respect.”

The family comprising staunch PTI supporters had heckled Iqbal at a fast food outlet and the entire incident caught on video went viral over social media.

Netizens, however, appeared to seem divided over the incident, with some cheering the PTI family while others condemned it by pointing out the growing intolerance in the country’s politics.