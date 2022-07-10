Hamza urges to vote PML-N in by-polls

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has urged the public to acknowledge his government’s public friendly initiatives and vote for the PML-N in the upcoming by-elections of 20 constituencies on July 17.

“Nobody can stop us to provide relief to the people of the province,” he said while speaking to the media on the eve of Eidul Azha in Lahore on Sunday.

The CM highlighted how mega relief packages had been launched to facilitate the people of Punjab. “Rs200 billion subsidies were being provided to the people due to inflation.”

He made it clear that the coalition government was making sincere efforts to revive the economy.

Hamza said tough decisions had to be taken due to an increase in petroleum prices because of the PTI government’s incompetency. “PML-N led government had resolved load-shedding issues in the past and will continue to work day and night to heal the wounds of the people.”

The Punjab CM informed the reporter about district price control committees that had been made functional.

He said free medicines were available in THQ and DHQ hospitals of 36 districts of the province. “Steps are being taken to provide free medicines to cancer patients,” Hamza added. “Improvement of OPDs of government hospitals is also on the cards.”

Commenting on the incident in which Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal was involved in, the CM said it was a reflection of the training imparted to PTI supporters by Imran Niazi.

“It was a need of the hour to end extremism, intolerance and hate from politics,” Hamza concluded.