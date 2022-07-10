Kidnapped Pakistani national in Nigeria released

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday announced the safe release of kidnapped Pakistani national Abuzar M Afzal in Nigeria.

Earlier this year in May, Afzal, in a terrifying video, had pleaded to the Pakistani government and the world to help him. The kidnappers, a Nigerian terrorist group, had given a six-day deadline for the acceptance of their demands. Foreign Office officials had sprung into action for the safe release of Afzal after the video went viral over social media.

Bilawal said he was highly relieved by the safe release of Afzal who had been kidnapped since March.

The foreign minister thanked the Nigerian leadership, incumbent government and the people of Nigeria for their help.

“I also commend the efforts of everyone in Pakistan who worked tirelessly to ensure this outcome,” FM Bilawal said.