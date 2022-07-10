Eidul Azha an opportunity to renew commitment to work for peace

US President Joe Biden on Sunday wished Muslims around the world, including Pakistan, Eidul Azha, noting that the occasion provides an opportunity to renew commitment to work for peace.

In a written statement issued by the White House, US President Biden and his wife Jill sent their “warmest greetings to Muslims across the United States and around the world”

“The Eid traditions and Hajj rituals that commemorate the devotion of Abraham and his son to God are an opportunity for Muslims to renew their faith, and a reminder of the common roots of the world’s great Abrahamic religions,” he said.

“The act of sharing the sacrifice with those less fortunate in service of God mirrors our common commitment to work together to meet the challenges of our world today,” he said of the directives to share part of the sacrificial animal with the destitute.

He reminded that novel coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions remain around the world. Despite that, Muslims draped in white gathered from around the world for the first time in two years to perform the Hajj. “It’s a symbol of the progress we have made in fighting this pandemic and of all work we must still do to strengthen our recovery,” he urged.

“Let us all take this opportunity to renew our shared commitment to work for peace, care for the vulnerable, and pursue greater equality and opportunity for all people,” he said.

In the United States, he said that Muslim Americans are leading on the frontlines, together with members from other faith communities, to assist those suffering from hunger and conflict, at home and abroad.