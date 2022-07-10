Alleged assault on Sami Ibrahim ‘strongly condemned’

Politicians, journalists, and netizens have condemned the alleged assault on a local media outlet anchorperson Sami Ibrahim in Islamabad on Saturday evening.

Former prime minister Imran Khan took to twitter, saying that he strongly condemned the attack on senior journalist Sami Ibrahim, equating it with the recent attack on journalist Ayaz Amir. “These fascist tactics seeking to terrorize journalists is an attempt to subdue people into accepting US regime change, conspiracy, and cabal of crooks in power.”

Senior journalist Shaheen Sehbai termed the assault as a pattern for those who are not stopping. “They don’t realize they can do it now but will regret tomorrow and next day. As Zardari said, ‘You will retire and look at those who did this few years ago and have now vanished.’ Stay strong, Sami,” he tweeted.

Fellow anchorperson Asma Shirazi shared the CCTV footage of the alleged assault on Ibrahim, expressing hope that the police will conduct a thorough investigation to bring forward the actual facts.

Journalist, Waqas Ahmed, analyzed the alleged attack in detail. “Check out how low they’re stooping. The first person starts harassing him (Ibrahim), the second comes to make a video and instead of focusing on the person harassing, starts chasing Sami Ibrahim, possibly to make him look like a harasser. Third person seems to be in on it.”

Another journalist, Moeed Pirzada said the assault appeared to be a ridiculous ploy to make fun of the victim. “Attackers disguised as transgender persons exhibited a primitive feudal mind set of the attackers who think it is amusing to use sexual innuendos as ‘double insult’ to humiliate a journalist they despise. Zara sochiyay.”

He highlighted how the world considers Pakistan to be a dangerous place for journalists. “More journalists in Pakistan have been attacked, assaulted, abducted, and killed than in most other countries! Previous governments of Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan at least tried stopping.”

Pirzada also questioned incumbent premier Shehbaz Sharif’s helplessness towards attacks on journalists.

Stand-up comedian Shehzad Ghias Shaikh said, “According to reports, Sami Ibrahim was abusing a transgender person out of his office and was attacked. People supporting him, please don’t jump to the ‘attack on journalism’ boat.”

He urged people to stand against Ibrahim and refrain from making transphobic jokes just because you’re rejoicing in this.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) also condemned the cowardly assault on Ibrahim. “This is a cowardly act of those who cannot face constructive criticism and have the dictatorial and authoritarian mindset,” PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary-General Nasir Zaidi said.

They called for the immediate registration of an FIR against unidentified culprits. “We demand arrest of criminals without delay, as this cannot be tolerated.”

The PFUJ leadership added that high-handedness and such incidents could not silence the sane voices in this country, and PFUJ will take a much stricter stand if the attackers of Ibrahim are not arrested.