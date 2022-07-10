Spirit of sacrifice needed to see Pakistan through tough times, urge leaders

National leaders on Sunday called for reviving the spirit of sacrifice, noting that the pursuit of personal desires cannot lead to the creating a strong and united state.

Separate messages were released on Eidul Azha on Sunday by President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The messages come at a time when a coalition government and the opposition remain bitterly divided as the country teeters on the brink of economic collapse.

Inculcate the spirit of brotherhood, selflessness

In his message to the nation, President Arif Alvi on Sunday said that “Eidul Azha reminds us of the submission and obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) and Hazrat Ismail (A.S) before the command of the Almighty.”

He added that the spirit of sacrifice carries a universal significance.

“No nation can prosper without inculcating a spirit of sacrifice,” he said, noting that sacrifice did not mean merely the act of slaughtering an animal.

“But its real goal is to sacrifice personal desires for accomplishing a higher purpose,” the President said, adding that this spirit of sacrifice grants such an ability to human beings that they keep following the righteous path despite the most trying circumstances.

“As our dear country faces economic challenges, there is a dire need to effectively utilize this spirit of sacrifice,” he said.

“The entire Pakistani nation must reaffirm that instead of pursuing self-interest, greed, and avarice, we would inculcate the spirit of brotherhood, selflessness, love and empathy to help the needy and destitute around us so that we may emerge as a strong nation in these testing times,” he said.

Muslim world must play a collective role

In his message to the nation on Eidul Azha, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a reminder about the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and to ensure cleanliness after slaughtering animals.

It is our collective responsibility to keep the country clean, he said.

In other messages, the prime minister called on the Muslim world to play their collective role in helping the poor and destitute.

“On Eidul Azha, I congratulate the entire nation. I pray to Allah to accept our prayers and sacrifices and through it accept our demonstration of accepting and enacting Your will,” he added.

Set aside egos for national development

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his Eid message stated that Eidul Azha reminds us that to achieve greatness, we must resolve not to shy away from making even the biggest of sacrifices. Such determination paves the way for success and prosperity.

“No nation or society can attain moral supremacy without the spirit of self-sacrifice,” he said.

“If we are to drag the country out of its current crisis, we must put all our personal and collective interests, priorities and egos behind us and work for the development and prosperity of the country.”

In a message to the Muslim world, Bilawal said that Eidul Azha signifies how Muslims, from Africa to the Subcontinent, are one nation.

“When we strive for a singular purpose together, then Islamic states can emerge as the biggest power in the world,” he said.

He reminded the public to keep their Kashmiri brethren in mind who have been fighting for their right to self-determination in the face of Indian tyranny.

Eidul Azha reminder of “supreme sacrifice”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in his Eid message said that the occasion reminds them of the supreme sacrifice.

Noting that while enjoying the blessings and happiness of this occasion, people should stand up against oppression and brutal occupation.

Strengthen leadership

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf in his Eidul Azha message said that the occasion reflects the values of sacrifice and compassion.

He prayed that the national leadership is strengthened to lead the country towards progress and development.