WATCH: Pakistanis reluctant to believe in rookie female director with their money, says Yasra Rizvi

People in Pakistan have been reluctant to invest in a rookie female director, revealed actor Yasra Rizvi who recently announced that her film ‘Senti Aur Mental’ had to be shelved before it could reach the big screen.

Rizvi, who wrote and directed the aborted film, opened up to SAMAA DIGITAL’s Iqra Mujahid Baig on the reasons why her project failed to launch, her decision to be selective about roles and and the problems of Pakistan’s film industry.

Yasra Rizvi has become a hallmark for for portraying women in challenging situations. The ‘Churails’ star’s awe-inspiring acting skills have mesmerized audiences, rightly earning plaudits wherever she goes and for whatever she does.

Recently, she made waves when she disclosed that her film ‘Senti aur Mental’ had to be shelved after it failed to receive any backing.

Productions are now being made across the globe which bridge the gap between television and film, she said, adding that unfortunately in Pakistan, dramas and films are struggling to survive.

Having starred in what was Pakistan’s first over-the-top (OTT) success, Rizvi lamented that producers here lack access to the platforms which have proven to be game-changers in other countries. Countries such as Spain and South Korea come to mind whose non-English productions Money Heist and Squid Game had global impact.

“We will have to create our own platform because most of the OTT platforms are being run by India and they prefer their own people for projects,” she disclosed, adding that Pakistani content is gradually streaming on OTT platforms because nothing works fast in the country except overthrowing governments.

Explaining why her film was aborted, Rizvi said there were “a lot changes in three years”.

The biggest issues, Rizvi identified, were the lack of financing and the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

On the first part, Rizvi disclosed that she had invested Rs20.5 million of her own money in the film, but it was not enough. She added that she still needs around Rs20 million more to complete the movie.

“It is hard to find the money for films solely on the basis of content and craft,” she added.

Disappointed with the hesitancy of local investors, Rizvi disclosed that she had explored the option of foreign funding for her project.

“We were talking to the foreign investors for financial assistance because people in Pakistan were hesitant to invest in a new female film director.”

Pressed on further reasons why the film failed to attract any investment, Rizvi suggested that perhaps investor interest waned because she did not cast big name celebrities.

An IMDB page for the movie lists Rizvi, fashion designer Yousuf Bashir Qureshi and Nimra Bucha in the cast of the movie.

One other reason that torpedoed her film, the actor said, was the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Covid-19 has done a lot of damage to Pakistan’s new films as well as hammered the last nail in the coffin of Pakistani cinemas,” she said.

Asked if would like to finish the movie if the right circumstances presented themselves again, Rizvi said that she worked on the movie for four years and the look of the artists who worked in the movie has changed.

“There is no heartbreak because the ups and downs of life are such that I do not feel grief or pain. The pain is only momentary,” she added.

Portrayal of women in Pakistani media

Referring to the role women are seen performing in Pakistani dramas, Rizvi pointed out how women who cry and wash dishes are also a reality of our society.

However, she appreciated how the industry was attempting to break the cycle with many Pakistani dramas showing women in different roles. She referred to Iqra Aziz’s character in Suno Chanda, Ayeza Khan in ‘Chaudhry & Sons’ and Rimsha Khan in ‘Hum Tum’.

The roles of women in about 30% of these dramas have become different from the traditional ones, she added.

Yasra Rizvi’s full interview with SAMAA DIGITAL can be seen below: