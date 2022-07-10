Hygienic & convenient: The rising trend of buying premium portions

Eidul Azha sees hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world come forward and slaughter animals in a religious tradition.

Pakistan is no exception to this tradition. But rising prices of animals in recent years, the hassle of haggling for the best price of animals in claustrophobic markets, the lack of adequate spaces for hosting the animals and the tedious efforts to arrange for the slaughter of animals and managing the meat afterwards have driven more and more people towards opting for the clean and easy option of online and premium animal share services on Eidul Azha.

Originally dominated by welfare organizations or religious bodies, the rising demand has attracted many commercial players who have been offering value-added services at a premium. In the process, it has helped set up an emerging service industry of communal sacrifices, where an individual only has to pay for the shares of cows or oxen or the meat they need rather than buy a complete sacrificial animal, which may cost many multiples of a single share.

These online ‘Qurbani’ (sacrificial) services have particularly enjoyed success in urban centers such as Karachi. Industry insiders and the public both say that there has been a growing trend in utilizing these services. Even though some major players have had hiccups along the way, it has not dented their business much and demand remains stronger than ever before.

A new tradition

Traditionally, people would have to save up for most of the year. When the time comes, they would go to cattle markets, carry a massive bundle of cash with the fear of being robbed, and sweat it out as they pick out an animal they like in the hot, congested and dusty markets. They would then need to endlessly haggle on price until both the buyer and seller are agreed.

The animals would then need to be transported to the residence or other place identified by the buyer. The buyer would then have to arrange for the feed of the animal apart from other measures to take care of the animal. The buyer would also have to arrange for a butcher to slaughter the animal - provided they are not doing it themselves - and for the animal’s meat to be prepared for storage or distribution.

But for the premium services, the buyers can either visit the airconditioned stores or even order from the comfort of their home. Moreover, they no longer need to go to the market to pick out an animal. They also no longer need to buy an expensive sacrificial animal and can only buy the number of portions they need - whether that is equivalent to one or several sacrificial animals per the shariah division of shares. Furthermore, there is no need for haggling and they just need to pay the fixed amount and get hygienically cleaned and neatly packed ‘portion[s]’.

Furthermore, all that they would need to do is just collect their portion from the designated pick-up spots at the designated time without having to spend an entire day bussing around large chunks of meat in wicker baskets.

The convenience has seemingly attracted thousands to this new service. Some, however, share the view that the practise takes away from the ‘real essence’ of the sacrifice as it reduces the factor of ‘attachment’ with the sacrificial animal, considered a key tenet.

Zaibun Nisa, a housewife, said she had been availing online Qurbani services from a major meat distributor as it is hygienic and the entire process, from purchase to delivery of meat is smooth.

With an increasing population in congested cities running out of space to live in let alone host an animal comfortably for a few days and more and more people engaged in demanding employment which leaves little time to dedicate to such hectic efforts, the convenience offered by these services is too good to ignore.

Qurat, a working woman, said that she has been availing the online service ever since it was launched. She added that a smooth and hassle-free first experience compelled her to place repeat orders every year.

Fawad said that his children are all settled abroad and given that he is now 60 years old, he does not have the energy to go to the market, buy and bring a sacrificial animal home and then look after it. Hence, he said that he has shifted his habits to doing Qurbani through online services in recent years.

Talking about his experience, he said that he receives his portions in a packaged box which is easy to store as well unlike what he used to get from the mosque.

Babar Qureshi, the head butcher at multinational retail chain Spar, said that people prefer their services over the traditional ones because of the hygiene factor. Further, he said that it was hassle-free as the customers pick up their orders at the given time, without any delay. Most superstores operate for longer hours and are more conveniently located compared to traditional meat shops.

However, some believe that there is no concept of sacrifice when one cannot even see the animal or look after it, which, according to them, is the real spirit of the religious ritual.

How it works

SAMAA DIGITAL has learned that most of the players in this industry, book orders with a supplier in advance. For the major players, this means major meat exporters who have large, professional facilities, as they do not have slaughtering facilities with sufficient capacity on their own.

When bookings end, the companies bring the corresponding number of cattle heads to the slaughterhouses of their suppliers roughly three days before Eidul Azha.

Thereafter, quality assurance (QA) officials of the companies make frequent visits to these slaughterhouses to inspect the animals and facilities. Officials working at these companies told SAMAA DIGITAL that they also oversee the slaughtering process on Eid day.

The vendors claim that maintaining hygiene and quality is a cornerstone to maintaining their brand value, which ultimately benefits the customers.

Karachi-based Khalid Nazeer has been working in the meat supplying business for nearly a decade and is currently associated with a multinational retail chain offering this service, told SAMAA DIGITAL that the biggest difference between a portion booked from a mosque or other religious entity and other commercial services was that the former manage everything themselves - from arranging the cattle to its slaughter and meat distribution.

Their focus is not on hygiene, unlike commercial services, he said.

He told SAMAA DIGITAL that the companies which slaughter the animals and supply the meat are primarily meat exporters. They have to maintain hygiene standards at the slaughterhouses as per international standards, unlike the ones owned by the government.

Poor services

While people have confidence in the hygiene and other qualities of the meat, there have been some service-oriented mishaps in the past years which have shaken the public’s trust in these services.

Last year, several videos and accounts went viral of a major player unable to fulfil orders on time or handing people spoilt meat after it was kept unrefrigerated for far too long.

Officials of the meat companies conceded gaps in their supply chain which led to the issues, noting that they do not have sufficient refrigerated trucks while most of the meat is packed with just dry ice which only extends the life of the meat for a limited period.

Qazi Zaheer, a resident of Karachi’s upscale defence neighborhood, was among those who had suffered from the poor service of the major meat distributor.

“We were supposed to receive our portions at 4 pm, but we ended up getting it at nearly 1 am,” he recounted, adding that when they brought the boxes home and opened them, more than half the meat was spoilt.

Having booked three portions last year, Zaheer decided to opt for a different service this year or opt for slaughtering a small animal such as a goat at home.

Qureshi defended his organization’s supply chain, noting that Spar maintains refrigerated vans to transport the meat. Moreover, they also put dry ice in the meat boxes when transporting them to prevent spoiling.

Fears of lumpy skin disease

There has been an outbreak of lumpy skin disease in the country which has claimed the lives of hundreds of cattle. While doctors say that the disease is not contagious to humans, people have reposed their trust in these premium services to provide meat from animals not affected by the disease.

Nissa trusts the service she has contracted, and that they have ensured that there would be no compromise on the health of the animal.

Fayyaz Khan, who is a private employee, said the services offered by large retailers are reasonable and convenient. On the lumpy skin disease, he reposed his confidence in the service.

“I trust the service as they always provided high-quality meat during the year,” said Qurat, the working woman.

Asked about concerns surrounding the lumpy skin disease outbreak, while not contagious to humans, Khalid said that retailers providing sacrificial services ensure that the cattle they book from different vendors are healthy.

Furthermore, he said that retail chains that buy meat from these large suppliers work to maintain their quality assurance standards with their officials making frequent visits to the slaughterhouse days ahead of Eidul Azha.

“We can choose to slaughter the animals which are not healthy, but we do not do so because ensuring quality is a critical aspect of our business,” he said.

After the slaughter of an animal, Khalid detailed, they chill the carcass of a slaughtered animal to slow down any bacterial growth before its distribution to customers.

He further told SAMAA DIGITAL that the retail chain he is associated with then properly packs the meat in packets with dry ice in insulated boxes to prevent the meat from spoiling due to the summer heat.

Qureshi said that his organization ensures that the supplier follows all hygiene protocols and is especially keeping an eye on the lumpy skin outbreak which has hit the national cattle market.

He said that they maintain strict quality assurance standards with no room for the slaughter of unhealthy or unfit animals, even during regular business days, let alone on Eidul Azha.

He added that something that they offer their customers that welfare organizations and other communal sacrifice services do not, is the facility of returning the product if they are not satisfied.

Is it profitable?

While the major commercial companies involved in this business did not share official numbers, either of orders or overall turnover on Eidul Azha, officials suggested that there is profit involved which has translated into the longevity of the commercial organizations involved and the expansion of the field.

Khalid, who is acutely aware of the operational procedures of commercial services having risen to mid-managerial levels, said that most retail stores do not have a huge profit margin.

He explained that a host of overheads cuts into their margins such as packaging, hygiene maintenance, airconditioning etc.

While he did not share any numbers, Khalid claimed that in recent years, the flow of orders for portions at the retail chain he manages has increased, testifying to the change in trends in the local market.