Remember loved ones, people of IIOJK, Palestine on this Eid, says Imran Khan

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has congratulated Muslim Ummah across the globe on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The PTI chief offered Eid at Bani Gala, Islamabad along with his staff. After performing the prayers, he distributed the gifts among them.

In a tweet, he said, “As we celebrate and thank Allah for his blessings this Eid that commemorates sacrifice, let us remember and pray for those who are without their loved ones and for the people of IIOJK & Palestine suffering oppression under brutal occupation.”

Pakistan is celebrating Eidul Azha today (Sunday) with congregational Eid prayers and animal sacrifice.

Massive congregations of Eid prayers were held across the country with special prayers offered for Pakistan’s prosperity.